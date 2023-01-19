A short lived, but beautiful forecast for Acadiana

After a strong front moved through the area Wednesday night, Acadiana will finally be in line for some more pleasant weather.

Thursday is set up to be very sunny with temperatures staying in the low 70s with dry air and a nice breeze coming in from the northwest.

This pleasant forecast is going to be short lived with clouds returning overnight and locking in for the rest of the week and the weekend.

Temperatures are going to continue to drop with highs in the low 60s and 50s for the next several days and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Cloud cover is going to give way to some showers on Saturday with on and off rain lasting throughout the day, eventually ending on Sunday.

We've got another front expected on Tuesday with some decently cold air coming in behind it.

