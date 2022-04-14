A quieter, drier forecast for Thursday

A much quieter forecast on the way for Thursday with wet weather finally getting out of the region and off to the east.

We needed the rain, so won't complain too much about it, but it'll be nice to get some solid sunshine through the day.

Coastal parishes may see the clouds linger a little longer but by lunch time on Thursday the sun will be out in full force.

Daniel Phillips

Winds will keep things feeling crisp as cooler air from the north pushes into the area with a steady breeze blowing around 10-15 mph and gusting a little higher.

This pattern isn't going to last too long, however, with a warm front pushing north on Friday dragging along with it another warm, muggy air mass.

As the front moves through it could spark a few showers and maybe a rumble or two of thunder to wrap up the week, before stalling just to our north.

This front is going to be stalling to our north, that will keep a moist air mass in place with plenty of clouds, although we should avoid the showers.

Depending on where that front stalls will dictate the where the showers end up, currently it looks like the front will stall north enough to keep showers in the northern part of the state.

If the front drops south enough, however, it could lead to an increase in showers over Easter weekend.

