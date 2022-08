NEW ORLEANS- A mother is in jail for allegedly stabbing her four-year-old daughter to death and critically injuring her 2-year-old boy.

The mother, Janee Pedescleaux, is facing several charges including, suspicion of 2nd-degree murder, attempted murder, and 2nd-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Medical Director, Dr. Rochelle Head-Dunham, at the Metropolitan Human Service District; says it is crucial for people with violent thoughts or tendencies to get help.