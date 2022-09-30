A look ahead: UL Homecoming Weekend

LAFAYETTE, L.a. — UL's homecoming week may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the festivities have to.

Whether you're tailgate tent-hopping, parading the streets, or pulling up to see the Ragin' Cajuns go head-to-head with the South Alabama Jaguars — "All Roads Lead to Vermilion and White" — and it's sure to be a fun time.

If you're looking for something to do on your weekend, you won't have to look far. Here's what to expect:

Friday, Sept. 30th

Homecoming Tennis Tournament at Cajun Courts from 8 am - 5 pm: Alumni and friends are invited for a mixed-doubles tourney, but pre-registration is required.

Golden Ambassador Society Dinner at the Petroleum Club starting at 5:30: Open to all alums who have celebrated their 50th graduating class reunion at the University. Must register to attend.

NPHC Greek Expo starting at 7 pm in Blackham Coliseum: Watch NPHC fraternities and sororities strut their stuff at the step show.

Saturday, Oct. 1st

Zydeco Brunch starting at 11 am at the Cypress Lake Dining Room inside the Student Union.

Student tailgate starting at noon at Cajun Field.

Alumni tailgate starts at 1 pm at the Alumni hospitality tent at Cajun Field — 3 hours before kickoff.

Homecoming Parade starting at 1:30 pm: Join UPC, Pride of Acadiana, and the University community as they get game-time ready.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. South Alabama Jaguars kicks off at 4 pm. Tickets are required.

Christina Smith's "Sweet Sounds of Sharing" starting at 7:30 pm: The Christina Smith African American Alumni Chapter's annual celebration of immaculate alumni and those trailblazing the roads leading to vermilion and white.

For a full list of events and details, click here.

