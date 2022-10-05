A little muggier but staying quiet across south Louisiana

The forecast has stayed pretty uneventful this week (no complaints here) and there's little change through at least the rest of this week.

Temperatures are going to warm up over the next few days, and moisture is going to increase slowly as well making it muggier starting Wednesday.

Skies will remain mostly clear through the afternoon, only a few fair weather clouds are expected over the next couple of afternoons.

We'll continue to warm up through the week with highs peaking on Friday around 90, and then getting a little cooler through the weekend.

It looks like we'll be staying dry for a little while, but there's a possibility for some showers late next week.

Until then very quiet, pleasant weather continues for Acadiana.

