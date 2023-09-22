A few spotty showers possible as we wrap up the work week

We've made it to another weekend, and as has been the case all week there's very little going on in the weather world.

Temperatures will be a little hotter in the afternoon, getting into the mid 90s with a heat index in the triple digits.

There's enough moisture around that an upper level disturbance could spark a few afternoon showers but those will be few and far between.

Dry conditions are going to continue over the weekend with highs remaining in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

Acadiana's next front is going to come through on Monday sparking showers and ushering in some dry air.

This will set the stage for a cooler, drier week next week.

