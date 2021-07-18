A 6-year-old's road to recovery

Hope for clearer vision was in the future for a 6-year-old Acadiana boy.

Thanks to the support of the community, his teacher says she has seen some considerable improvement.

KATC's Victor's Jorges reported Iker Sandoval-Martinez back in April, and the teacher who started his recovery of the young boy who nearly lost his sight to cataracts.

In the April interview with KATC Iker's teacher, Iveth Belaire, said she saw him struggling to read and stepped into action.

"I noticed that he was squinting when he was reading, so then I asked the mom to take him to the doctor just for a check-up, and that's when we found out he had problems with his eyesight," she said in April.

The fund that was started by faculty, was once hoping to get $15,000 to pay for surgery to correct Iker's eyesight, had surpassed its goal.

After airing on KATC, donations quickly poured in for the 6-year-old. They had until June to raise the funds for Iker's surgery, and achieved it.

The fundraiser reached a total of $15,729.

After Iker's operations in both eyes, his teacher tells KATC he can see much better now; he is improving everyday.

