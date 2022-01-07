71-year-old Breaux Bridge woman sentenced to prison for not paying taxes

LAFAYETTE — A 71-year-old Breaux Bridge woman has been sentenced to over 3 years in prison after failing to pay taxes to her former employees.

Joan Chauvin Edgar, former owner of NGE Techs, LLC (NGE), an oilfield contract company in New Iberia, has been sentenced to 41 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, on tax fraud charges for a July 2020 charge for 'failing to pay over withholding and Social Security taxes," according to the IRS-Criminal Investigation.

According to information presented to the court, U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Louisiana says Edgar's NGE provided employees and other services to employee oilfield production companies from 2012 to 2017.

As the employer, the court says, "NGE was required to withhold employment taxes from its employees' wages throughout a quarter and maintain them in "trust" to be paid to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) at the end of the quarter."

They say Edgar submitted Forms W-3 ("Transmittal of Wage and Tax Statements") to the Social Security Administration for those five years, while reflecting the total wages paid to her employees by the company and taxes withheld by the company from its employees' paychecks.

But, they announce, Edgar never paid any of the withheld taxes to the IRS as required. Edgar admitted that during the second quarter of 2015, she failed to pay the taxes when they came due.

Overall, the court says, "Edgar admitted to knowing she had a duty to pay taxes and admitted to voluntarily and intentionally violating that duty."

