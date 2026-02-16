47-year-old home survives tornado passing through Crooked Creek

CROOKED CREEK, La. — From the front, the house in Crooked Creek shows little sign of the powerful storm that moved through the area overnight. The front door remains intact, the roof is still in place, and wooden barriers continue to stand.

Behind the home, however, the damage tells a different story.

For the Heflin family, the fact that their house is still standing is nothing short of a blessing.

The home, which has been in the Heflin family for more than 47 years, survived another major test late Tuesday night when a powerful storm tore through the backyard, leaving a path of destruction just feet from the structure.

For Eudora Heflin and her family of five, the night is now a vivid memory—one they say they will never forget.

“We were in the bathroom, and we hadn’t even lost electricity,” Heflin said. “Then all at once the lights went out, the back doors flew open, and everything happened so fast. I was screaming and crying. I could hear things slamming from one side to the other.”

Outside, the storm left widespread damage across the property. Trees near the family’s pond were knocked down, a chicken coop was blown over, and debris was scattered throughout the yard.

“This was everything this morning before we picked up anything,” Heflin said while showing photos of the damage. “There was stuff scattered everywhere—trees near the dog pens, fencing bent and crushed, and damage around the pool area.”

Getting home during the storm proved difficult for Lucas Gicker and Heflin’s husband, who were traveling in a truck as severe weather moved through the area.

“After we dropped off the trailer, we couldn’t get it back,” Gicker said. “That’s when everything went down. I was trying to get home to my dog, but I couldn’t even make it that far. I just saw stuff flying across my window.”

Despite the damage left behind, Heflin said she is thankful the house itself was not touched.

“It’s a lot tore up,” Heflin said. “But the surrounding things can be replaced. We’re just thankful to still have a house in general.”

