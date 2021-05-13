20th Annual Hibiscus Show and Sale to offer more than 60 varieties

The 20th annual Hibiscus Show and Sale will take place on Sunday, May 16 at the Cathedral Carmel Gym in Lafayette.

There will be more than 60 different varieties of hibiscus available for purchase.

Any military person, active or retired, who presents their military ID will be given a free hibiscus plant of choice.

Guests will have an opportunity to sign in and at the end of the show a name will be drawn from that list and that individual will have a brand new hibiscus named in their honor.

Admission is free. Bloom entry takes place from 8:00 am until 11:30 am with the plant sale taking place from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm..

