2023 Queen's Parade rolls through downtown

DOWNTOWN LAFAYETTE, L.a. — Queen Evangeline's Parade rolled through Downtown Lafayette once again Monday night during Lundi Gras.

Starting at 6:00, you could find floats, throws, and more.

KATC's Float Finders hit the scene speaking with parade-goers, krewe members, and later rolling with the Krewe of Attakapas for part of the night between live coverage hits from the route.

You can find our Float Finders on the parade route through Fat Tuesday. You can follow our Float Finder Facebook page for updates.

