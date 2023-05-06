2023 Crawfish Festival kicks off

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — The 2023 Crawfish Festival is officially underway in Breaux Bridge.

All weekend long at Parc Hardy, you can enjoy live music, food, rides, and of course all the crawfish you can consume.

Friday evening kicked off with the opening ceremony, followed by the Celebrity Crawfish Eating Contest.

Greg Latiolais boils the crawfish for the contest and has done so for nearly 40 years. He tells KATC he feels he and his team at B & L Boilers have perfected the craft.

"It took us about 20 years," Latiolais, who is retiring after this year, says. "I get my seasoning inside the crawfish."

So as a participant in the contest, I couldn't let him down. Even though I didn't place, Latiolais took the time to share some words of wisdom.

"You ate? It was good? That's all that matters," says Latiolais. "You had fun, it's not always about winning."

Win or lose, there's plenty to do this weekend in the park. For more information and the full schedule, click here.

