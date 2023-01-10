17th annual gumbo cook-off to benefit twelve-year-old Maddox Lawrence

The 17th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off heats up Saturday, January 28, 2022 for a good cause. This year the event will be held at the Yambilee Ag Arena at 1939 West Landry Street in Opelousas. The beneficiary of The 17th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off is twelve-year-old Maddox Lawrence.

Maddox was diagnosed with Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge in June 2022 and is currently under the care of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. Maddox is the son of Michael and Dashawn Lawrence, alumni of Beau Chene High School. He has an older brother at home and a sister pursuing a medical degree in Baton Rouge.

Although the highlight of the event is The Gumbo Cook-Off, also featured will be a Motorcycle & Jeep Run, Kid’s Activity Area, Silent and Live Auctions, Food, Drinks, and lots of Music & Dancing. Although this is a free event, the entry fee to participate in the Cook-Off is $50 and small fees for the bike/jeep run and some of the activities. For a donation, spectators are invited to taste participants’ entries, once samples are turned in for judging. Prizes are awarded for First Place, Second Place, and Third Place, in two categories, Chicken & Sausage Gumbo and Seafood Gumbo. A specially designed Gumbo Cook-Off Paddle will be presented to the new Gumbo Cook-Off Grand Champion with the best overall gumbo. Grounds open at 8AM, Kick Off Ceremony is at 10AM, and Auction begins at 1:30PM, immediately followed by the Winners Ceremony. Music will continue throughout the day, until 6PM.

Please join us in showing Maddox and his family all the love and support The Gumbo Foundation supporters and our community has to offer.