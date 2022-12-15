10-year-old boy trapped during tornado

NEW IBERIA, L.a. — Some parts of the Southport subdivision in New Iberia were worse for wear after Wednesday's tornadoes than others.

Stephanie Suire lives there — or did, until her house was completely leveled.

"You don't see this in everyday life, you see this in movies, you witness it somewhere else," she told KATC.

Suire was at home with her 10-year-old son Connor, helping him with his homework, when she decided to go down the street to check on her elderly father before the storm. Gone for a whole 10 minutes, she said she was left speechless when she returned. Connor was alone when disaster struck — a trailer blowing onto their house — the family's first home they had just moved into in April.

"All I knew was my child was in there, I had to get to him," Suire said. "I was running and I was hollering, 'Connor, Connor, Connor!' and he started saying, 'Mama, mama, mama!'"

That's when Connor had to climb out of he home through the roof to get out from under the damage. In the process, he was cut, scraped, bruised, and concussed from debris. He said, however, he saw trouble coming.

"I went to the window and all I noticed was the lights went out, the glass broke, and that's when the trailer flipped over."

While Connor did get hurt, the family told KATC they were just happy to have him here with them in the aftermath. Left with nothing, they said they'll have to start from scratch — still looking for family pets, searching for belongings, and cleaning up the mess left behind.

