New Doritos Blend Flamin’ Hot And Cool Ranch Flavors For A Spicy Kick

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve been searching for a new spicy snack, Doritos is ending the year with a treat you’ll want to pick up on your next grocery run.

Hitting store shelves now, new Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch chips combine the brand’s classic Cool Ranch flavor with Flamin’ Hot heat for a spicier take on the beloved ranch-flavored tortilla chips.

“With new Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch, we took a legacy flavor that has been beloved for generations and injected it with a spicy new edge to bring consumers a tasting experience that’s on truly Another Level,” said Caio Correa, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America, in a press release.

The new snack is available at retailers nationwide in 9.25-ounce bags for $4.79 and 2.75-ounce bags for $2.19. The brand does not say whether the flavor is a permanent addition or for a limited time, so you’ll want to grab a bag soon just in case.

Cool Ranch Flamin’ Hot chips follows some other Cool Ranch treats, including a revamped version of Doritos Cool Ranch in 2020 that was made with even more “cool” seasoning and Doritos 3D crunch with spicy ranch seasoning. Lay’s also created a Cool Ranch potato chip this summer, which combines Lay’s potato chips with the Cool Ranch flavoring from Doritos.

The new flavor also joins a lineup of Flamin’ Hot treats from the brand, including Flamin’ Hot Nacho and Flamin’ Hot with a Twist of Lime. You can also find Doritos Blaze chips, which are, as the name implies, also quite spicy.

You’ll find the Flamin’ Hot flavor on a variety of other snacks as well, including Cheetos, which even teamed up with Mountain Dew this year to create a spicy soda.

The new flavor sold out online within an hour, and while a Mountain Dew representative could not confirm to Simplemost whether there will be another launch of the flavor, you may want to keep an eye out for its return if you weren’t able to score a can.

Do you enjoy Flamin’ Hot snacks?

