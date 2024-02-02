Chicken wings remain one of the most popular Super Bowl snacks — and this year, even Cheetos took notice.

Frito-Lay has created a new flavor perfect for the Big Game that can be served alongside wings or just snacked on separately. Its new Crunchy Buffalo Cheetos combine the cheesy taste of regular Cheetos with Buffalo sauce for a spicy kick.

While they are now available — just in time to enjoy during this year’s Super Bowl LVIII, the new Cheetos are actually a permanent addition to the Cheetos lineup, so you’ll be able to get them long after the game is over. They are in stores nationwide now for around $4.38 for an 8.5-ounce bag.

The new option joins regular Cheetos and the popular Flamin’ Hot variety. You can also find the Flamin’ Hot flavor in everything from Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese to another brand-new product, Cheetos Pretzels.

Cheetos Pretzels come in Cheddar and Flamin’ Hot and are priced at $2.49 for a 3-ounce bag and $5.69 for a 10-ounce bag.

The snacks you enjoy during your Super Bowl party can be just as important as the game itself.

So while Cheetos are a good start, you need a few more treats to get the party going. You’ll want to keep preparation quick and easy so you can enjoy the game, so take a look at this sweet-and-spicy bacon-wrapped shrimp recipe and these three-ingredient slow cooker Dr Pepper meatballs.

You can also make Donna Kelce’s Super Bowl seven-layer dip to enjoy while watching her son Travis play for the Kansas City Chiefs. The dip is made with Heluva Good! Jalapeno Cheddar Dip, refried beans, cheddar cheese, avocado, black olives and pico de gallo.

And while you’re at it, you might as well make Mama Kelce’s chocolate chip cookies for dessert!

What will be on your Super Bowl menu this Feb. 11?

New Crunchy Buffalo Cheetos flavor celebrates the Super Bowl originally appeared on Simplemost.com