Mother of missing Evangeline Parish teen speaks after heartbreaking discovery

VILLE PLATTE, KATC — Nearly a month after 16-year-old Dajavon Wilson of Evangeline Parish was reported missing, his family is grieving the devastating news of his death.

Dajavon’s mother, Quanda Wilson, who had clung to hope during countless sleepless nights, shared her heartbreak and a message for other parents.

“To all the parents out there, stay in your kids' business,” Wilson said. “Get involved, make sure that you keep an eye out on their social media websites.”

Last Friday, Quanda received the news no mother ever wants to hear.

“My mom and the detective pulled up, and he came in,” Wilson recounted. “She told me to give her the baby because I had the baby in my hand. She was like, ‘Sit down.’ And I said, ‘Why, Mama? What’s wrong?’ When the detectives walked in, he said, ‘Baby, I’m sorry. That was your son’s body.’ And I immediately started screaming.”

The last time Wilson saw her son was when she dropped him off at a school basketball game. She described him as safe and perfectly fine. Nearly a month later, she says his body was found behind the Martin Luther King Center in Ville Platte.

“I just wish that I could have spent the last time with him,” Wilson said through tears.

Dajavon’s family and community had tirelessly searched for him, hoping for a safe return. Though the outcome was not what they prayed for, Quanda wants the world to remember her son for the vibrant life he led.

“He was sweet, loving, caring, full of life,” she said. “A football player, basketball player. He was wonderful in so many ways.”

The Ville Platte community continues to mourn the loss of the teenager as his family seeks justice and healing.

KATC could not independently confirm the identity of the body found near the MLK center.

