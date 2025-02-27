Free tax prep in Acadiana: Do you qualify?

LAFAYETTE, La. — It's the most wonderful time of the year — the season of giving, if you will.

Tax season.

It's no secret that filing your taxes can be pricey and confusing, but what if you could qualify for free tax help?

That could ring true for you if you meet the following criteria:



Your household income is $67,000 or less for the 2024 tax filing year

You have a disability

English is not your first language

It's called the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, or VITA for short. It's available through several organizations in Acadiana, including United Way.

"Volunteers have to go through a pretty big training and then a certification process through the IRS and so they become certified that way," said United Way of Acadiana CEO Heather Blanchard.

Blanchard told KATC they do about 2,000 tax returns per year and $3 million in tax refunds last year alone.

Not only that, but you may also qualify for an additional refund worth thousands if you're eligible for free tax prep through VITA. It's called the Earned Income Tax Credit, or EITC, and it's geared toward helping low- to moderate-income workers and their families get a tax break.

That credit may change if you have children, dependents, or meet other criteria.

If you prefer appointment-free service, you can take advantage of one of the available Super Tax Days on March 8 or on Tax Day, April 15. There, you can not only file your taxes with that free assistance, but you can also sit in on financial literacy workshops while enjoying various refreshments provided at no cost to you.

"We have volunteers from across Acadiana that love to help people with their taxes," Blanchard said. "And you know how expensive getting your taxes done can be, any refund you might get might go right back out the door to pay somebody to do it, so this is a great way to potentially get a refund and get to keep that."

Some key items to remember to bring with you to a Super Tax Day include:



Valid photo I.D.

Social Security Card

W-2s, 1099s, and any other applicable income documentation, such as a 1095-A

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit

Other additional documents you may need, such as a secondary proof of address

For more information on VITA services, you can call 211 or 232-HELP to make an appointment with a local VITA site near you.

To check if you qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), click here.