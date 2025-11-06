Ways to save this Thanksgiving: Pre-made or cooking from scratch?

CHURCH POINT, La. (KATC) — Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but with grocery prices continuing to rise, many families are asking the big question: Is it cheaper to cook the holiday meal from scratch or pick up a pre-made option?

Ways to save: Thanksgiving on a budget

At Vautrot’s Mini Mart in Church Point, pre-made Thanksgiving dinners are already in high demand. Owner Josh Venable said more customers are turning to convenience options, especially those with smaller households.

“You've got small families, you've got people with kids who are growin' and goin', and they might not live in town and it's just maybe a couple or just them and a couple people,” Venable said. “That’s something we’ve noticed more and more of over the years."

National data shows Thanksgiving meals are costing about 40% more than last year, driven in part by lingering supply chain issues and the impact of bird flu on poultry prices. Those higher costs are forcing families to compare options carefully.

While pre-made meals can save time and reduce stress, cooking from scratch often provides more flexibility — particularly for smaller gatherings where you can tailor portions and avoid waste.

Comparing Options: Pre-Made vs. Homemade



Pre-Made: Convenient and time-saving but often less flexible and potentially more expensive.

Homemade: Offers more control over portions, can be cheaper for larger parties, but requires more prep time.

Local shoppers say they’re finding a balance between the two.

“Sometimes it’s good to make it or to buy it — it just depends how quick you want it,” said Sylvester Carter, a Church Point native.

Experts recommend planning ahead, keeping an eye on store promotions, and shopping early to make the most of holiday deals.

Whether you choose to cook from scratch or opt for a pre-made feast, a little preparation now can help stretch your Thanksgiving budget.

