Wallet Watch: Holiday Budgeting Without Breaking the Bank

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — Holiday shopping is already underway in Acadiana, and while the discounts may be tempting, local financial experts say the best deals won’t matter if you’re not financially prepared.

Wallet Watch: Holiday Budgeting

“There’s not a one, a one easy trick,” said Kyle Saltzman, partner at Darnall, Sikes and Frederick. “It's more just the discipline of doing it week in, week out, month in, month out and then over time, all that accumulates to good results.”

Saltzman recommends setting a budget now and sticking to it through the season. One option gaining popularity is pay-as-you-go services like Affirm and Klarna. These “Buy Now, Pay Later” programs allow shoppers to spread out payments, sometimes with no interest, but Saltzman warns that they can come with strings attached.

While some plans are fee-free, others can carry penalties if a payment is missed. That’s why experts say it’s important to read the fine print and understand the full cost before using them.

Saltzman also cautions against relying on high-interest credit cards, encouraging shoppers to plan their spending around their paychecks instead of just following sale calendars.

“A lot of people will look around them and whether it’s maybe keeping up with the Joneses or those around them, but it's really to come up with a financial plan and put your blinders on and focus on you, and not so much around those around you,” he said.

As the holiday season approaches, the key takeaway is to start early — not with spending, but with saving and planning.

“The holidays are coming and if that's something you’re looking forward to — whether it’s a Christmas vacation, a ski trip, or just gifts for the kids — start now versus starting later,” Saltzman said.

For those needing help getting started, budgeting apps like YNAB, Rocket Money and Empower offer free tools to help you stay on track this season.