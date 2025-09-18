LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — Football season is back at Cajun Field, and with it comes one of South Louisiana’s favorite traditions: tailgating. But as gas and grocery prices continue to rise, the cost of the party is creeping up, too.

Some fans, however, aren’t letting inflation deflate their game day spirit.

Tailgating on a budget

Travis Guidry has been tailgating at the same spot at Cajun Field for more than 20 years and as an alumnus himself, he takes pride in now sharing that spot with his crew at Southern Grace Hospice this football season — and they do it big, but without overspending.

"We do a lot of, I'm gonna call it, one pot type deals," he told KATC. "I'll cook a big jambalaya or big gumbo, big pot of chili, Frito Pie type stuff, something that is just one big, kind of, everybody share the pot."

By sharing costs, buying in bulk, planning meals ahead of time, and encouraging guests to bring their own drinks, the group keeps the party affordable and enjoyable — not just for them, but for anyone who comes along.

"We invite anybody and everybody," Guidry said. "It doesn't matter if your opposing team walks by, we're going to feed you. We're going to offer you something to drink. And it's just the Cajun culture we have here, you know, we love it."

For college students like UL freshman Roman Prejean, tailgating on a budget takes a different strategy.

"I'll probably go with my friend, his family has a spot they'll be tailgating at and free food is probably the main reason I'd be going," Prejean said. "Between being a college student which is already expensive and the cost of the tickets and parking just to go to the game, that's really important to me."

