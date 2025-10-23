Sweet treats, costly consequences: Ways to avoid paying extra for dental care this Halloween

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — Before diving into that Halloween candy stash, orthodontists want you to know that some sweet treats could turn into a real trick for your wallet.

While indulging in Halloween candy is a spooky season tradition, orthodontists warn that people with braces should be mindful of what kind of candy they eat — it could lead to an emergency visit and unplanned costs.

Sweet Treats, Costly Consequences

“Most of the candy, if it’s sticky, chewy or hard, we tell them to stay away from that,” said Dr. Doug Horaist of Guidry & Horaist Orthodontics. “Think Starbursts, Laffy Taffy, Jolly Ranchers — things like that.”

Brae’ona Smith, who’s in her third year with braces, admitted she still sneaks a few sweets — her favorite being Nerds Clusters.

KATC News KATC's Taylor Toole sits down with 16-year-old Brae'ona Smith, who is in her third year of orthodontic treatment, as they discuss Halloween candies to eat and avoid.

While those may not be the best for braces, the good news is that not all candy is off-limits. Soft, melty treats like chocolate are typically OK.

Orthodontists recommend cutting candy into small pieces, avoiding sticky treats and keeping wax handy in case a bracket breaks.

“For an emergency or last-minute repair to a wire or bracket, it could run up to $35 a bracket,” Horaist said.

Horaist told KATC the office sees about 5 percent more patients around the candy-centric holiday. That might not sound like a lot, but he emphasized that it adds up. He said getting in to see an orthodontist as soon as possible after a broken bracket or wire can prevent unnecessary costs and stop small problems from getting worse.

Dentists also see an increase in Halloween-related visits — and those repairs can add up quickly.

“Sometimes we have to pull teeth, sometimes we have to do a filling, sometimes crowns,” said Kennen Smith with Park Pediatric Dentistry. “Depends on your insurance, but it could run a couple hundred dollars, depending on how bad it is. Permanent teeth could run you up to a thousand.”

No matter your dental situation, health care providers remind patients that focusing on the basics — brushing at least twice a day and flossing daily — can help save money and prevent future problems. They also suggest enjoying the holiday while eating your favorite sweets in moderation.

