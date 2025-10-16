Spooky-high cost of chocolate this Halloween

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — The cost of cocoa and therefore chocolate is climbing to historic highs, impacting bakeries across Acadiana just in time for Halloween and the upcoming holiday season.

Since early 2024, cocoa prices have more than doubled, reaching their highest level in 50 years, according to Wells Fargo’s Agri-Food Institute. The increase is primarily due to poor harvests and adverse weather in West Africa, which produces about 70% of the world’s cocoa. Recently added tariffs of 15% to 25% have further strained supply chains, creating the largest cocoa shortage in over six decades.

Steep chocolate prices ahead of Halloween

Local bakeries say the rising costs are forcing them to make tough decisions.

“At Nora’s Sweets, we have no choice but to keep purchasing cocoa to keep our business running,” said Charlotte Alexander, owner of the Youngsville-based bakery. “We’re hoping prices will come down soon, but right now, it’s a big challenge.”

Opened just four months ago, Nora’s Sweets is preparing for a busy season filled with chocolate treats like cupcakes, bundt cakes, and themed Halloween desserts, all affected by soaring ingredient prices.

Poupart’s Bakery, a longtime community favorite, is also feeling the pressure.

“Since January, the price of chocolate has gone up three to three and a half times,” said lead baker Patrick Poupart. “It’s harder for us to get chocolate, and the higher costs are tough to explain to our regular customers.”

Poupart noted that while many customers understand the price increases, some struggle to adjust to the new pricing.

“People expect certain prices, and when we have to raise them significantly, it’s difficult,” he said. “But this is happening everywhere, not just here.”

Experts warn that chocolate prices — including white, milk, and dark varieties — are likely to stay elevated through the holiday season and possibly into next year.

Bakers advise customers to plan ahead, shop early, and support local businesses navigating this challenging market.

