Safe Pet Costumes on a Budget: Tips for a Stress-Free Halloween

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — Halloween can get pricey — from candy and decorations to costumes for kids and pets. But local pet care experts say a little planning, even in the final hour, can help families save money while keeping their furry friends safe and comfortable this spooky season.

Safe pet costumes on a budget

The National Retail Federation reports Americans are expected to spend more than $860 million on pet costumes alone this year — a record high, on top of the record high overall projected expenditure of $13.1 billion this year. But not every costume is worth the cost, said Jenna Anchia, parent relations manager at Dogtopia of South Lafayette.

“Sometimes the most expensive costume isn’t the most comfortable,” Anchia said. “Look for lightweight fabrics that don’t block vision or movement.”Anchia added that simple accessories — such as a festive bandana or a pair of lightweight bat wings — can be both cost-effective and comfortable for pets who aren’t used to wearing full costumes.

Comfort and safety should come before style, especially when pets are around trick-or-treaters. The sights and sounds of Halloween — doorbells, costumes and crowds — can overwhelm even the friendliest dogs, said Kaitlyn Azemar, Dogtopia’s head dog trainer.

“Even friendly dogs can get overwhelmed,” Azemar said. “A calm, familiar environment can make all the difference.”Experts recommend setting up a quiet space away from the front door or giving pets extra playtime earlier in the day to help them relax before trick-or-treating begins.

With Halloween just around the corner, Azemar said it may be too late to fully acclimate pets that aren’t already used to the noise and excitement of the holiday. Instead, owners can focus on keeping things calm this year and start planning ahead for next Halloween to help pets gradually adjust to costumes, visitors and commotion.

Pet care experts emphasize that keeping pets safe doesn’t have to be expensive, it just takes a little extra attention and preparation before the big night.