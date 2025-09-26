Pumpkin Price Index: Picking the Best Gourd You Can Afford

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KATC) — As cooler weather ushers in the start of fall, families across Acadiana are heading to local pumpkin patches in search of the perfect gourd. But this season, the cost of that classic orange symbol of Halloween may be a bit steeper.

Pumpkin Price Index

According to recent USDA data, the average retail price for a standard Howden pumpkin — the traditional choice for carving — climbed to $6.21. Specialty pumpkin varieties at the wholesale level are even pricier, selling for up to $350 per bin.

Victor Boudreaux, co-owner of the Acadiana Pumpkin Patch, says he’s seen the impact firsthand.

“Most of the time the pumpkins that people are buying came in just the week before, so they haven’t been here very long at all,” Boudreaux said. “We understand that in today’s world, economically, it’s trying times. So we try to keep things as low as possible.”

Six states dominate pumpkin production in the U.S., with Illinois leading the pack. Last year, the state harvested more than 15,000 acres of pumpkins, which are typically shipped to grocers and then to local sellers like Boudreaux.

“Basically, they grow them up north, pick them, make sure they’re sound, put them on a truck, and they get shipped in crates to your local grocers,” Boudreaux explained. “As soon as the grocers have them, we turn around, drive to the local grocer, pick them up, and bring them out here.”

Locally, the average price for a large Howden pumpkin runs between $5 and $8, Boudreaux said. We also asked him how to make sure your pumpkin purchase lasts as long as possible through the season.

“Keeping it in the shade… you can keep it there as much as possible,” Boudreaux said. “Buying pumpkins in general, you want one that sounds nice and hard, and then your spout on the top — you want it as dark green as possible.”

If you’re hoping to stretch your pumpkin’s shelf life, consider painting it instead of carving.

For those looking for an even more budget-friendly option, Styrofoam pumpkins from dollar stores can be a creative and cost-effective alternative.