Planning for pals with paws: Summer travel tips with pets

BROUSSARD, La. (KATC) — As summer vacation season heats up, many pet owners are facing a familiar challenge: what to do with their pets while they travel.

Whether it’s a quick weekend getaway or a longer trip across the country, options for pet care range from professional boarding facilities to app-based pet-sitting services. But finding a solution that’s both safe and affordable isn’t always easy.

Planning for pals with paws: Summer travel tips

“If you're going on vacation, your pet deserves the same, they can have fun when you're away,” said Ally Locklin, owner of ZenDog, a doggy daycare and boarding facility in Broussard.

“Boarding is great for dogs who enjoy playgroups and supervision,” she said. “But if your pet gets anxious or has specific medical needs, a sitter in your home may be better.”

Cost Comparison

Cost is also a key factor. Locklin told KATC boarding can run between $40 and $70 per night, depending on location and amenities. Pet-sitting apps like Rover, which connect pet owners with nearby sitters, can range from $20 to $100 per night based on the sitter’s experience and the services offered.

"I like it because it has several options to choose from," said Shellie Bonin Kelly, a local pet sitter who uses Rover to help run her business, Kajun Paws & Claws. "So instead of someone just telling you one person that's available to come and care for your dogs, this gives you a list and you can choose."

Bringing Pets Along? Do Your Homework

If you're planning to bring your pet along on your trip, experts say it's important not to assume your hotel or rental is truly pet-friendly.

“Just because a hotel says ‘pet friendly’ doesn’t mean they’re pet-welcoming,” Locklin said. “Ask about fees, weight limits, and whether pets can be left alone in the room.”

Locklin recommends booking pet care at least three to four weeks in advance during the busy summer season, as spaces tend to fill up quickly.

You can also check with your credit card provider before booking. Some travel cards offer benefits that can help cover pet-related fees, such as hotel surcharges or boarding costs.

We checked it out for you. Some popular options include:



American Express Platinum (Airline fee credits)

Chase Sapphire Reserve (Airline fee credits)

Capital One Venture X (Accommodations)

Nibbles Card (Pet insurance, 5% cash back on pet expenses)

With a little planning, your pet can stay safe, comfortable, and happy — whether they’re tagging along on your summer adventure or staying behind in trusted hands.

