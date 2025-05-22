LIST: One tank trips and cheapest gas around Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — If you're heading out for Memorial Day weekend, here's some good news for your wallet: gas prices are among the lowest we've seen for the holiday in years — especially when adjusted for inflation.

Helping plan holiday travel: Gas prices

It’s a rare combo — cheap gas and record-breaking road travel.

According to GasBuddy, prices at the pump are expected to average around $3.08 per gallon nationwide this weekend — the second-lowest Memorial Day price since 2003, when adjusted for inflation.

But with more people hitting the road than ever before, timing is everything.

AAA estimates that nearly 40 million Americans will drive at least 50 miles this weekend, making it the busiest Memorial Day on the roads in U.S. history.

And if you’re looking to hit the road without breaking the bank, there are plenty of destinations under $50 in gas round-trip from Lafayette, including the following:

🔹 1. Avery Island, LA

🛣️ Distance: 25 miles (1-way)

25 miles (1-way) ⛽ Gas Cost (RT): ~$6

~$6 🐊 What to Do: Tour the Tabasco Factory, Jungle Gardens, bird sanctuary

Tour the Tabasco Factory, Jungle Gardens, bird sanctuary 🍽️ Local Tip: Eat at Restaurant 1868 on-site

🔹 2. Lake Charles, LA

🛣️ Distance: 80 miles (1-way)

80 miles (1-way) ⛽ Gas Cost (RT): ~$20

~$20 🎰 What to Do: Casinos, beachside park, Lakefront Promenade

Casinos, beachside park, Lakefront Promenade 🧒 Local Tip: Bring the kids to Millennium Park

🔹 3. Breaux Bridge & Henderson, LA

🛣️ Distance: 20 miles (1-way)

20 miles (1-way) ⛽ Gas Cost (RT): ~$5

~$5 🎶 What to Do: Zydeco brunch, swamp tours, antique shops

Zydeco brunch, swamp tours, antique shops 🐊 Local Tip: Catch a sunset boat tour in the Atchafalaya

🔹 4. New Iberia & Jefferson Island

🛣️ Distance: 35 miles (1-way)

35 miles (1-way) ⛽ Gas Cost (RT): ~$9

~$9 🏛️ What to Do: Shadows-on-the-Teche, Rip Van Winkle Gardens

Shadows-on-the-Teche, Rip Van Winkle Gardens 🍚 Local Tip: Visit Konriko Rice Mill

🔹 5. Abita Springs/Northshore

🛣️ Distance: 130 miles (1-way)

130 miles (1-way) ⛽ Gas Cost (RT): ~$32

~$32 🍻 What to Do: Abita Brewery, Mystery House, Tammany Trace Trail

Abita Brewery, Mystery House, Tammany Trace Trail 🖼️ Local Tip: Stop in Covington for art galleries + dining

💵 Based on ~$3.08/gallon and 25 MPG average

📍 All destinations within ~200 miles of Lafayette

A bonus tip: If you’re driving something fuel-efficient (35+ MPG), that $50 could take you as far as Biloxi, MS (~200 miles each way.)

Whether you’re heading to a family BBQ or taking a full-on road trip, this is one of those rare weekends where your tank and your travel plans might go further than you think.

⛽ Updated Gas Prices (as of May 22, 2025)

🚗 Heading East on I-10 from Lafayette?

➤ Stop in Breaux Bridge – Average gas price: $2.52/gal

🏖️ Going South to the coast?

➤ Stop in New Iberia – Average gas price: $2.43/gal

🌅 Westward on I-10?

➤ Stop in Duson – Average gas price: $2.42/gal

➤ Next time you'll see prices that low: Lake Charles

🧭 Heading North?

➤ Stop just south of Opelousas – Average gas price: $2.43/gal

Drive safely and remember the reason for the holiday weekend — honoring those who gave their lives on the front lines, away from family, so you could spend time with yours.