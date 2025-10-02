Is Fall the Best Time to Buy? Local Realtors Weigh In on Housing Market Trends

Back in the spring, Acadiana’s housing market showed signs of tilting in favor of buyers, with high interest rates and longer listing times shaping the narrative. Now that fall has arrived, the question remains: Is that trend continuing?

Local real estate experts say the season may offer a unique window of opportunity — for both buyers and sellers.

Market Snapshot: Fall 2025

According to the latest data from the Realtor Association of Acadiana, the median home sales price in the region is now $261,853, up 3 percent year-to-date. For Lafayette Parish specifically, the average sales price is $299,010. This price stability indicates that sellers who’ve owned their homes for several years are likely in a strong equity position.

Meanwhile, homes are spending an average of 81 days on the market, a slight improvement from the 90-day average reported in the spring.

That’s why realtors are encouraging sellers to focus on property presentation and strategic pricing.

“We’re seeing sellers really start staging and investing in how their home shows,” said Leslie Wooters, a local realtor. "And they should, buyers want to walk in to a showing and have it feel like home, their home."

A Seasonal Sweet Spot for Buyers?

For potential buyers, the next couple of weeks could be crucial. Industry professionals describe this pre-holiday period as a "sweet spot" — when new listings are still active and competition hasn't yet cooled.

“Interest rate-wise, we’re getting closer to that six percent range,” said Ken Simeral, president of the Realtor Association of Acadiana.

In the spring, the interest rate was reported at 6.88 percent, and Simeral says it's now around 6.25%. While interest rates remain higher than the historically low levels seen during the pandemic, Simeral advises serious buyers not to delay.

“If you’re ready to buy — buy,” he said. “You can always refinance later if rates drop.”

Timing Is Everything

Whether you're buying or selling, realtors agree: timing is everything in this fall market.

With steady prices, modestly improved listing times and a potential dip in interest rates on the horizon, now could be the right time to make your move in 2025.