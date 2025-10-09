Crafting Halloween Magic on a Budget

FREETOWN-PORT RICO, La. (KATC) — With Halloween just weeks away, families are getting into the spirit — picking out costumes, planning parties and decking out their homes with spooky décor. But with the cost of holiday celebrations on the rise, some are asking: is there a way to cut costs and still keep things creative?

Homemade Halloween

In Lafayette’s Freetown neighborhood, one local shop is offering a festive and affordable solution. Deuxième Vie Creative — French for "Second Life Creative" — is helping residents craft unique Halloween decorations while saving money and keeping waste out of landfills.

“People come every day and they just drop off what they have,” said Lousea Louvierre, who works at the shop. “I mean, people just drop off everything.”

The store collects donated craft supplies, fabric, paint and other materials that would otherwise be tossed away. It’s part of a growing effort to promote sustainability through art — and for Louvierre, Halloween is a perfect time to put it all to use.

“Last night, I made some pumpkins that have eyeballs on the inside,” Louvierre said. "I only bought skeletons from a big-box store. The rest are secondhand products from here. It’s getting a lot of traction in the neighborhood. It’s a lot of fun.”

KATC News Lousea Louvierre, who works at Deuxieme Vie Creative in Lafayette's Freetown neighborhood, makes most of her Halloween decorations by hand and thrifts the items to save money.

And the savings can be substantial. Louvierre said she spent around $90 on skeleton props from a retailer, but just $15 on everything else — a chalkboard, chalk, chairs, chicken wire — all sourced from Deuxième Vie.

“If you’re thrifting, I feel like you’re spending a significant amount less,” she said.

This Halloween, being budget-conscious may be more important than ever. According to the National Retail Federation, holiday spending is expected to reach a record-breaking $13.1 billion nationwide. Costumes and decorations top the list of expenses — followed closely by candy.

For families looking to celebrate without breaking the bank, getting crafty could be the answer.

“It’s more personal, it’s more unique,” Louvierre added. “You’ll buy something [from a big box store] and it’ll kind of just be generic. I think when we plan things ourselves, we can just be more creative.”

Whether you’re building a costume from scratch or turning discarded materials into creepy decor, Halloween 2025 might be the perfect time to try something new — and give old items a second life.

If you're interested in paying Deuxième Vie Creative a visit, or participating in one of their several Halloween crafting workshops, you can find the store at 205 Stewart Street in Lafayette or click here.