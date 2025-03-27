Busting common tax filing myths

LAFAYETTE, La. — No matter which way you file, it's no secret tax season can be a busy, sometimes stressful time.

Busting tax season myths

With less than a month until that April 15 tax filing deadline, KATC is getting answers, busting some commonly believed myths that come around this time of year in an effort to save you time, money, and peace of mind.

According to the IRS, this year, the average American is getting hundreds of dollars more back on their tax refund. It cites a raise in the standard deduction and a widening of tax brackets to account for inflation, something experts believe at this rate will only continue in years to come. This, as well as fewer people filing earlier than usual when compared to last year.

Breakdown of standard deduction changes for 2025:



+ $750 for single filers

+ $1,500 for joint filers

+ $1,100 for head of household

We sat down with certified public accountant Jonathan Kim in Lafayette Parish to fact-check.

MYTH 1: If I make a mistake on my tax return, the IRS will correct it or call me and let me know.

"That's not true at all," Kim says. "So the IRS's role in this is to review your return and they largely evaluate for irregularities so they use that as a figure to determine whether or not something was misstated whether in your favor or adversely, in which if their findings prove that, you know, is the case, then they'll reach out to you via written correspondence, they'll never actually call you."

MYTH 2: Getting a large refund is a good thing.

Kim says you should never bank on getting a large refund.

"If you do and you receive one, that's a wonderful surprise, but the reality is a refund at the end of the year is an interest-free loan to the government," he tells us. "Never getting a refund or only owing a very small balance is the absolute position you want to be in."

MYTH 3: If I use a preparer and they make a mistake on my taxes, they're the one who is responsible.

Spoiler alert: It's you.

"I rely upon the information a client provides to me if they mis-state anything or misrepresent the facts and circumstances, that is their responsibility and liability, not mine," Kim says.

You're advised to make sure to thoroughly scan any contract or agreement you make with a preparer and to read the fine print, as Kim says this will always be addressed.

