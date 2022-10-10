This Easy Mississippi Chicken Slow Cooker Recipe Is Perfect For Weeknight Dinners

Have you ever had Mississippi chicken? It’s a popular twist on Mississippi pot roast, the beloved recipe that went viral online in the ’90s after appearing in a church cookbook — except of course it is made with chicken instead of beef. But it still offers all the classic flavors of the original recipe, include tangy ranch and creamy gravy.

Mississippi chicken is a foolproof way to make juicy, tender chicken. And since you can make it in the slow cooker, it is perfect for busy weeknight dinners.

To prepare Mississippi chicken, you only need a few ingredients, most of which are very inexpensive. So not only is Mississipi chicken easy to make and delicious, but it is also easy on the budget. And the leftovers can be easily repurposed for the next day, whether you want to use them for tacos, sandwiches or wraps or serve it over noodles.

Making Mississippi chicken takes just 10 minutes of prep time. First, get your slow cooker prepped, either by spraying the pot with nonstick spray or putting in a slow cooker liner. (Here are our favorite slow cookers for 2022, if you are on the search for the perfect slow cooker for your kitchen.)

Then, dice up your onion and lay chicken breasts on top. (You can use boneless, skinless chicken thighs or chicken tenderloins — whatever you prefer, as long as it fits your budget.) Next, sprinkle ranch mix (like Hidden Valley) and au jus gravy mix over your chicken. You can use McCormick Au Jus Gravy mix from Target (which retails for around $1.59) or save with a store-brand version like Kroger’s Au Jus Gravy for $0.49.

Top off with pats of butter (as little or as much as you desire, but generally people just put in a whole stick). For extra flavor and tang, pour juice from a jar of pepperoncini peppers over the chicken.

You can find the full recipe for Mississippi chicken on Great Grub, Delicious Treats. Enjoy!

