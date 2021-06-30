Watch
SportsSaints

Actions

AP source: Saints' Ramczyk agrees to 5-year, $96M extension

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Schultz/AP
FILE - Philadelphia Eagles' Raequan Williams, left foreground, battles New Orleans Saints' Ryan Ramczyk, center, during an NFL football game in Philadelphia, in this Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, file photo. Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk has agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $96 million, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, because the new contract for the 2019 All-Pro offensive lineman has not been announced. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Saints Ramczyk Football
Posted at 5:18 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 18:20:44-04

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk has agreed to a five-year extension and a person familiar with the contract says it's worth up to $96 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday because financial terms for the new contract have not been announced. The person said the contract guarantees Ramczyk $60 million. The 6-foot-6, 314-pound Ramczyk was a late first-round draft choice out of Wisconsin in 2017. The 27-year-old has started 63 regular-season games in his four NFL seasons and was named an All-Pro in 2019. Ramczyk says the extension won't change him or how he approaches the game.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.