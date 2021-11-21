Watch
Nabers, Johnson help LSU beat Louisiana-Monroe 27-14

Gerald Herbert/AP
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) pulls in a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 12:47 AM, Nov 21, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Freshman Malik Nabers had a career-high 143 yards receiving and a touchdown as LSU defeated Louisiana-Monroe 27-14.

Snapping a three-game losing streak, the Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) continued to struggle to develop any sort of rhythm offensively, scoring only 17 points well into the third quarter against the nation’s 115th-ranked scoring defense in ULM (4-7, 2-5 Sun Belt).

Max Johnson was 22-of-33 passing for 319 yards and two touchdowns for LSU, which kept its hopes of bowl eligibility alive heading into its regular-season finale against No. 16 Texas A&M. 

