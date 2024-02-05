Teens plead not guilty in October carjacking of New Orleans DA and his mother

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Four teenagers pleaded not guilty Monday to charges in the October carjacking of New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother.

The suspects range in age from 16 to 18. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported that they entered pleas before state Judge Camille Buras, who set bail at $300,000 apiece.

Prosecutors with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office have said the four held Williams and his mother, Janice Rogers, at gunpoint during the Oct. 16 carjacking in New Orleans' Lower Garden District. The four are also accused in a second carjacking that took place the same night. No injuries were reported in the carjackings.

Williams recused himself and his office from prosecuting the case, turning it over to the attorney general.

If convicted as charged, each of the four could be sentenced to up to 99 years in prison.