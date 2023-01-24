Watch Now
LSU drops one spot in latest AP Top 25

Matthew Hinton/AP
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey cheers in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Posted at 6:40 PM, Jan 23, 2023
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (28) 20-0 700 1
2. Ohio St. 19-0 669 2
3. Stanford 19-2 615 4
4. LSU 19-0 603 3
5. UConn 17-2 596 5
6. Indiana 17-1 584 6
7. Notre Dame 16-2 541 7
8. UCLA 17-3 448 9
9. Utah 16-2 430 8
10. Iowa 15-4 425 10
10. Maryland 16-4 425 11
12. Virginia Tech 16-3 403 12
13. Michigan 16-3 352 14
14. Oklahoma 16-2 304 15
15. North Carolina 14-5 298 17
16. Duke 17-2 281 13
17. Gonzaga 19-2 259 16
18. Iowa St. 13-4 221 18
19. Arizona 15-4 201 19
20. NC State 15-5 171 20
21. Villanova 18-3 145 22
22. Illinois 16-4 103 21
23. Middle Tennessee 16-2 64 -
24. Florida St. 18-4 57 -
25. Colorado 15-4 56 24

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 47, Texas 35, South Florida 31, Southern Cal 22, Oregon 10, Arkansas 2, UNLV 1, Alabama 1.

