Louisiana safety Maurion Eleam carted off field during game vs. Missouri

Courtesy Ragin Cajuns Athletics
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Louisiana safety Maurion Eleam exited Saturday’s game at No. 25 Missouri, carted off the field on a backboard before being transported to University Hospital's emergency room with a lower body injury. The injury occurred with 10:53 left in the second quarter when Eleam absorbed a block from Missouri left tackle Cayden Green. Medical staff tended to Eleam for several minutes before he was transported to a backboard and his neck immobilized, then carted to an ambulance. Eleam waved his right hand and gave a thumbs-up as he was carted off the field, and his teammates gathered at the spot of the injury. Earlier in the second quarter, Eleam delivered what appeared to be a momentum-changing play when he scooped up a fumble at the goal line by Missouri wide receiver Marquis Johnson, racing 100 yards for a touchdown. The fumble was overturned after a replay review, with officials ruling Johnson broke the goal line with possession of the ball before the fumble. ___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

