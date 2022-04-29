Watch
Perfect Paul, top-seeded Suns finish off Pelicans in Game 6

Suns Pelicans Basketball
Gerald Herbert/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram in the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Thursday, April 28, 2022 in New Orleans. The Suns won 115-109, to win the series 4-2 and advance to the second-round. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 11:42 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 00:42:06-04

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Chris Paul went 14 for 14 in the best shooting night in NBA playoff history, Devin Booker returned from a hamstring injury to hit a late 3-pointer and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-109 on Thursday night to finish off the first-round series in six games. Paul had the most field goals without a miss in a playoff game, hit all four of his free throws and had eight assists as the top-seeded Suns overcame a 10-point halftime deficit. The Suns will face the Dallas-Utah winner in the second round. Booker scored 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting and had five rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 21 points.

