It's official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It is Taylor Swift's world, and we're just living in it. The popstar has officially earned more No. 1 albums than any woman in history. Swift's re-recording of her 2010 album “Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the third in her effort to re-record her first six albums, has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It is her 12th full-length to hit the top spot, beating Barbra Streisand for the most chart-toppers by a woman. As for male performers: Drake also has 12, putting him and Swift just behind Jay-Z at 14 and the Beatles at 19.