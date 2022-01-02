Kenyan paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey dies at 77

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey, known for his fossil-finding and conservation work in his native Kenya, has died at 77. His death was announced Sunday evening by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. The cause of death was not announced. Leakey, the son of globally known anthropologists Louis and Mary Leakey, also held a number of public service leadership roles including director of the National Museums of Kenya and what became the Kenya Wildlife Service. The conservation group WildlifeDirect said “We are deeply saddened to learn about the news of the death of our founder.”