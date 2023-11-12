Watch Now
Vikings top Saints 27-19 for 5th straight win on Dobbs' dazzling half, Winston's late INTs

Matt Krohn/AP
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) runs against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
Posted at 4:32 PM, Nov 12, 2023
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joshua Dobbs kept Minnesota's injury-thinned offense on track in his first start, throwing for a career-high 268 yards and totaling two touchdowns to help the Vikings build a 24-point halftime lead and hold on to beat the New Orleans Saints 27-19 on Sunday for their fifth straight victory.

T.J. Hockenson outgained the Saints by himself in the first half with 10 catches for 128 yards and a score for the Vikings (6-4), who stalled out after the hot start and turned to Mekhi Blackmon and Byron Murphy for fourth-quarter interceptions of downfield heaves by Jameis Winston that ended consecutive Saints possessions. Winston's throw into a crowd in the end zone on the final play was knocked down by the Vikings.

 After Derek Carr was forced out in the third quarter with a concussion and a shoulder injury, Winston entered with a 27-3 deficit and delivered touchdown passes to Chris Olave and A.T. Perry on highlight-reel, high-degree-of-difficulty catches in the end zone over Murphy. Alvin Kamara contributed the vital 2-point conversion runs, and the Saints (5-5) were poised to pull off a remarkable comeback. ___ AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL
