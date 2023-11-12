T.J. Hockenson outgained the Saints by himself in the first half with 10 catches for 128 yards and a score for the Vikings (6-4), who stalled out after the hot start and turned to Mekhi Blackmon and Byron Murphy for fourth-quarter interceptions of downfield heaves by Jameis Winston that ended consecutive Saints possessions. Winston's throw into a crowd in the end zone on the final play was knocked down by the Vikings.
Vikings top Saints 27-19 for 5th straight win on Dobbs' dazzling half, Winston's late INTs
Posted at 4:32 PM, Nov 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-12 17:32:27-05
