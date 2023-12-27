Teen killed when Louisiana police chase ends in a fiery crash

PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — A New Orleans teenager was killed Wednesday when he crashed an SUV into a tree while being chased by sheriff’s deputies, authorities said.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi told The Advocate that the 16-year-old driver could not get out before the vehicle was engulfed in flames. Deputies were able to rescue a 13-year-old girl from the passenger seat.

Stassi said the pursuit began when deputies saw a Chevrolet Suburban being driven recklessly and learned it had been reported stolen in the New Orleans area.