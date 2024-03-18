Former Louisiana police officer pleads guilty in chase that left 2 teens dead, 1 hurt

PORT ALLEN, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana police officer pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of manslaughter for the deaths of two teenagers and negligent injuring of a third following a New Year's Eve high-speed chase and crash in 2022.

David Cauthron, 43, was sentenced to 32 years in prison, with 22 years suspended, news outlets reported. The judge ordered him to surrender at the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail by May 23. If he doesn't show, he'll have to serve the full 32 years, officials said.

Prosecutors said Cauthron was traveling at speeds around 100 mph (161 kph) just before he went through a red light and slammed into the vehicle carrying Brusly High School cheerleaders Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15, along with Dunn's 20-year-old brother, Liam Dunn. The girls were killed in the crash; Dunn's brother was seriously injured.

The accident happened as Cauthron was chasing after Tyquel Zanders, 26, who was accused of stealing a family member’s car in Baton Rouge before fleeing into the neighboring parish. Zanders, who ran multiple red lights, was also indicted on manslaughter charges and aggravated flight from an officer.

Cauthron's trial before state District Judge Tonya Lurry was set to begin Monday.

“This case was the epitome of the victims having their rights heard,” West Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Tony Clayton told The Advocate. “It’s the quintessential case in which the victims had a say so in what took place.”

Cauthron was placed on leave from the Addis Police Department after the crash, and he resigned about a month later.