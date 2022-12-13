Watch Now
Brown scores 37, Louisiana beats Louisiana Christian 98-63

Jordan Brown's career night propels Cajuns to ninth win of season
Posted at 10:55 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 23:55:05-05


LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Jordan Brown's 37 points led Louisiana over Louisiana Christian 98-63 on Monday night.


Brown had six rebounds and three blocks for the Ragin' Cajuns (9-1). Kentrell Garnett scored 12 points while finishing 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and added six rebounds. Themus Fulks shot 3 of 3 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 assists.


Bailey Hardy led the Wildcats with 14 points, four assists, and two steals. Delor Johnson added 12 points, while KJ Bilbo had nine points and six rebounds.


The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.