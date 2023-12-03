One dead and several injured after shooting at event in Louisiana

One person is dead and several others were injured following a shooting at a “Trail Ride” event Saturday night in Louisiana.

More than a thousand people attended the event in the unincorporated community of Pride, 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of downtown Baton Rouge, when multiple shots rang out around 8:20 p.m., according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office.

One male was killed and two others were injured by the gunfire. In addition, police say several people were injured while trying to flee the area. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man and charged him with first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Details about the event were not immediately available, however authorities say it included several performances later in the evening.