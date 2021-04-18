Southern beats Grambling State 49-7 in Bayou Classic

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Ladarius Skelton completed 6 of 8 passes for 102 yards and ran for 76 yards and two touchdowns, and Southern beat Grambling State 49-7. Skelton was awarded his third straight Bayou Classic MVP as he helped the Jaguars win their third straight game against Grambling with the largest margin of victory in the rivalry since 1939. Grambling was returning to action after a two-game pause due to COVID-19 protocols. Southern was eliminated from contention for the SWAC championship game when Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Prairie View A&M to clinch the West Division.