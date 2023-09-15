Main Water Break is Sparking Concerns for Some Residents in Lafayette

Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) issued a Boil Water Advisory for several residents and business owners on Thursday.

According to a press release, the recommended neighborhoods are the areas north of South College Road, south of Willow Street, west of East Pinhook Road, and east of Bertrand Drive.

Some residents like Carolyn Patton said the water main break and the advisory are inconvenient.

"I worry about my laundry," Patton said. "I don't know if it's necessarily all that safe to wear. Will I have to re-wash everything I'm trying to wash now? It just delays everything."

Patton said she owns four dogs and the boil advisory poses a threat to not only her and businesses in the area, but pets too.

"I'm probably just going to go ahead and get bottled water," Patton said. "If it's going to be two days I might as well just go ahead and get bottled water...I have aquariums also. If you have an aquarium and you have to cycle your water or you need to add water, you're going to boil water. It's just crazy."

Civil Engineer Trevor Carrier works for LUS and confirmed a 16-inch water line break is impacting roughly 9,600 customers throughout the hub city.

Carrier said the cause of the break is still under investigation but was likely a result of outdated infrastructure.

"It's just part of aging infrastructure here in the Downtown area," Carrier said. "Some of these lines are close to 80 years old. With age, you know, things happen."

Jeffrey Stewart, Director of LUS said engineers are working as quickly as possible to fix the roads and lift the boil advisory.

Stewart said he predicts the construction will continue over the next 24-36 hours.

