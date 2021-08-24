This Machine Will Fold Your Clean Laundry For You

Getting the laundry done can feel like a tedious and annoying chore. Part of the problem comes from the fact it never truly ends. We’re either washing the laundry or drying it or folding it.

Sometimes I feel like I’m the only one who hates folding laundry and finds herself living out of the clean clothes basket far longer than necessary. But I know others feel the same way, because one company invented a machine designed to take over the dreaded chore.

The FoldiMate machine made its debut back at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show. Now, the company has a waitlist for customers interested in getting help with folding their laundry.

The current prototype measures just over 4 feet tall, 2 feet wide and 2 feet deep. There is a feeder tray in the front of the FoldiMate that makes it resemble a photocopier or printer.

So, how does this modern marvel of housekeeping technology work?

The user stands in front of the machine and feeds each clothing item into the tray. From there, FoldiMate does all the work. It pulls the item in, folds it and adds it to the completed pile at the bottom of the machine.

Here’s a quick video demonstration of the FoldiMate in action:

The process looks simple enough that even a child can do it. So, you can get the kids involved with helping with the chores. No more excuses!

You need to know FoldiMate can’t quite handle everything in your laundry just yet. The company’s website says the machine will “fold most types of shirts, blouses, or pants from age to adult size XXL. It will also fold standard size towels and pillowcases.” It can’t fold small items such as baby clothes, socks or underwear, bulky items such as a heavy hoodie or large items such as sheets.

You can sign up for the waitlist to get a FoldiMate by visiting the company’s website. How much will this laundry wonder cost? Right now, estimates range from $1,000 for a regular-sized machine to up to $2,000 for a higher-capacity model. FoldiMate will release more pricing information when the product launches.

