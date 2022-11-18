Low water levels are stranding boaters and hunters

Low water levels continues to cause problems for boaters emergency officials average two rescues a day over the past week, with one of those rescues happening today.

Gary Driskell, St. Mary Parish Office Chief Deputy said, "Just be aware of your surroundings, check your local forecast, your tide charts things of that nature, wear warm clothing we've been having a lot of people that are coming in from out of town doing hunting and not knowing the areas are run in the ground and we have to send a rescue out to help them."

Duck season is underway, and some hunter are only able to get to their duck blinds by boat.

The extremely low water levels are causing some boaters to become stranded.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s deputies say the low levels can create safety issues, and to be prepared in case you get stranded.

Gary Keller, Lieutenant with St. Mary Parish Marine Division said, "I have a phone charger that will plug into my boat, I always have snacks, I have a compass, I always have drinks, snacks, first aid, even a blanket, a change of clothes, anything that can help you get out of a bind."

Since the start of the year, they’ve had 66 rescues calls, after I finished my interviews, I was told by the deputies they’ve completed another rescue.

This rescue is the 15th in seven days.

"Places where you normally would hunt, and you'd have 2 or 3 foot of water or a foot of water where it's very humble with all these surface dries you start getting these blue Northern's coming through there's no more water within minutes you'll be high and dry." said, Gary Keller, Lieutenant with St. Mary Parish Marine Division

And here's one more boating tip, if you plan on being on the water way let someone know before you leave and tell them an estimated time you will arrive back to the dock,and if you get stranded call 911.