Lori Vallow Daybell pleads not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder

Convicted killer Lori Vallow Daybell was arraigned in an Arizona courtroom Thursday morning on charges related to her fourth husband's death and an alleged scheme to kill her niece's ex-husband.

Vallow Daybell arrived in Arizona one week ago after being extradited from Idaho, where she was sentenced to three life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murders of her two youngest children and her husband's first wife.

She now faces charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in two separate Arizona cases, though both indictments are strikingly similar.

The first indictment, handed down on June 21, 2021, alleges that Vallow Daybell conspired with her brother, Alex Cox, to murder her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, on July 11, 2019. Cox admittedly shot and killed Vallow but told police that he did so in self-defense.

Cox died in December 2019 at the age of 51 of what the medical examiner determined to be natural causes.

Before he died, Cox had said that he was concerned about Vallow Daybell's mental health: He said that she said he was a zombie and that she claimed to be married to a Mormon prophet.

A grand jury served Vallow Daybell her second indictment on Feb. 24, 2022 for the alleged attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux, on Oct. 2, 2019.

In that case, Boudreaux, who was married to Vallow Daybell's niece, returned home from the gym and saw a Jeep parked near his house. Boudreaux said he identified Cox inside the Jeep, who then rolled down the window, pointed a gun in his direction and fired. Boudreaux was not injured and later testified at Vallow Daybell's trial in Idaho about the incident.

The court entered pleas of not guilty for Daybell Vallow on both charges Thursday, and a trial has been scheduled to begin for both cases on April 4, 2024.

