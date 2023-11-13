Ochsner Lafayette General to host opioid symposium in Jennings

Renowned “Speak Sobriety” founder Stephen Hill, who battled his own substance abuse addiction, will lead a panel of experts discussing opioid addiction prevention and awareness. The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 16 at The Grand Marais on North Lake Arthur Avenue in Jennings, La. It runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided.

The number of opioid deaths in Louisiana continues to climb. In 2014, there were 259 opioid-related deaths in Louisiana. In 2021, the number of opioid-related deaths in Louisiana climbed to nearly 1,400. More alarming is that the number of deaths involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl have increased by more than 2,000% since 2014.

Stephen Hill was a hockey standout who dropped out of college because of his alcohol and marijuana use. Hill eventually turned to the opioid OxyContin and began selling drugs to support his drug addiction. An arrest led to multiple stays at treatment facilities. He finally entered long-term recovery in 2012.

Ochsner Lafayette General was recently awarded a $1M grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to implement opioid response, treatment and recovery in rural communities. The event in Jennings will be one of several outreach efforts over the next year to address this critical need.

“Addressing opioid addiction in rural communities requires a comprehensive approach that includes improving healthcare access, reducing stigma, enhancing educational initiatives, and supporting prevention and treatment efforts,” said Karen Wyble, program director, DNP, AVP, Ochsner Lafayette General. “It is vitally important that our communities are aware of the prevalence and dangers of opioids and know how to protect themselves and their loved ones,” she continued.

Other panelists include Jefferson Davis District Attorney Lauren Heinen; Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, Regional Medical Director for the Louisiana Department of Health/Office of Public Health in Southwest Louisiana; Dr. James McNally, primary care, internal medicine and palliative care physician at Ochsner Health Center in Jennings; and Blake Miller, Quality Improvement Coordinator for Acadian Ambulance Service.

“Amidst the rising tide of opioid addiction, the danger of fentanyl looms larger than ever. It is crucial that we unite against this silent epidemic. Together, we can raise awareness, provide support, and build a community that stands resilient in the face of opioid challenges. We can pave the way for compassionate care for those addicted and provide hope and recovery,” said Dr. McNally.

This event is supported through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP). RCORP is a national program that supports prevention, treatment and recovery among people in rural communities who are struggling with substance use disorder and opioid use disorder. The organization offers training and technical assistance to local organizations to enact change in their community.

Attendees can register for the free event at https://tinyurl.com/OpioidPreventionEvent [tinyurl.com].